Memphis stepper Moneybagg Yo just continues to grow, seeing his fanbase and his sales figures multiply in the last twelve months. Through his consistency, feature prowess, and street savvy, Bagg has become one of the rap game's most impressive young characters. His personal life has been detailed on gossip websites because of his recent relationships with Megan Thee Stallion and Ari Fletcher, but he lets his music do the talking. Time Served was released earlier this year and upon estimating his first-week numbers, it was looking as though he would set a new record for himself. Previously, his 43VA Heartless project earned him 40,000 units moved in its first week out and, according to Billboard, he added a nice chunk to that number by debuting with 66,000 equivalent albums sold.

Much of the sales narrative this week had to do with Selena Gomez and Roddy Ricch, with fans guessing which superstar would take the top spot. The week prior, Ricch had enjoyed some time at the pole position but he ended up getting bounced by a mere 2,000 album units, making room for Selena Gomez and Rare to debut on top. You can't forget about Moneybagg Yo though, who also released a new project. These are his best stats thus far for a first-week report, meaning that the legacy of the Memphis rapper just keeps on writing itself.

Are you messing with Time Served?