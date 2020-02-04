During a Super Bowl party in Miami, Florida this weekend, Moneybagg Yo and his girlfriend Ari Fletcher were seemingly having a fun time when things reportedly went left, ending in punches being thrown and wigs being snatched. A video has been circulating the web, which appears to show Ari Fletcher walking in the street without her wig after it was torn off by Moneybagg Yo. Neither side has confirmed the reports but eyewitnesses have detailed what allegedly went down on social media. Although they haven't been together for too long, Bagg and Ari have had enough incidents to convince fans that they're toxic for each other, which is something that Fletcher clearly doesn't agree with.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

The social media star took to Twitter to voice her feelings on people saying she's wrapped up in a relationship that is bound to fail. She wrote, "I've literally only been in one toxic relationship and that was in 2019," referring to her baby daddy G Herbo. "Y'all just be reaching."

The tweet has since been deleted, which signals either a change of opinion or a lack of desire to comment on the situation further. Following the fight, Bagg took to his own channels to say that "everything is positive," refusing to make note of what happened with his girl. Do you think these two are good together or should they part ways?