Both Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher haven't had the greatest luck when it comes to their relationships as of late. On Moneybagg Yo's side, he was famously involved with break-out artist Megan Thee Stallion for a few months before calling it off, moving onto Ari Fletcher. As for her, she was previously with Chicago rapper G Herbo and, during their relationship, they endured plenty of physical, verbal and emotional fights. The two are moving on together but we can't say we're totally surprised by these new reports of them allegedly getting into a scuffle, which included punches being thrown and wigs being snatched.

For now, this is purely gossip. There are a few videos flying around but nothing is clear enough to paint a perfect picture of what happened. However, Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher are both being dragged by fans for their alleged behavior after Ari was seen apparently running after her boyfriend and striking him in the face. In return, Bagg grabbed ahold of her wig and snatched it off her head. This allegedly all happened in the middle of the street...

Several witnesses have detailed the fight on social media but, as we said prior, none of this has been confirmed. We will continue to keep you updated on this matter.