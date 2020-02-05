There's been much talk about Moneybagg Yo and his girlfriend Ari Fletcher over the past few days. A stranger took to the internet with a story about the rapper and his lady friend's alleged altercation after Super Bowl LIV over the weekend, and in just a few hours, the tale was the talk of social media. There were blurred videos leaked and people alleged that the couple was somewhere in the crowd, but nothing concrete about the supposed argument has come to light.



Steven Ferdman / Stringer / Getty Images

As the story goes, Moneybagg grabbed Ari wig and Ari punched him in the face, but according to the rapper, all of the claims have been lies. He took to his Instagram Live on Monday (February 3) evening to make it known that he's not a single man following breakup rumors. Moneybagg Yo has been coming to the defense of his relationship online against what he says are false reports.

"Can y’all stop with da fake news now this sh*t went on long enough 🤦🏽‍♂️," he tweeted. A fan replied, "If there wasn’t a video of you pulling ari wig off this wouldn’t be going on..... I’m just saying." Moneybagg wanted to see the facts since everyone claims the video that's been circulating is indeed him. "Show me a video where I did some dumb sh*t like dat," the rapper stated. "I’ll wait 🤔."

Over on Ari's page, she shared that she doesn't like being alone because it makes her feel depressed. "That’s wat I’m here for. F*ck da media," Moneybagg wrote to her. Mo' money, mo' problems. Check out their messages below.