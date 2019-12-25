At the end of the summer, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth split just months after getting married and years together. There was no specific reason for their break up, but Miley made it very clear that it had nothing to do with cheating. "I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will," she wrote on Twitter at the time. "BUT at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time."



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

When the news broke, Miley began dating Kaitlynn Carter for a short while before dating Cody Simpson who she's seemingly still with. TMZ now reports that her divorce with Liam has finally been settled amicably and has been labeled as significant bitterness on both sides. According to the publication, since the exes have no kids it made for an easy break and sources say there was a prenup that made things easier. By no surprise, Miley will take the animals.

Once the paperwork from each lawyer is submitted, the divorce will be finalized within six months, meaning they'll both be single by June.