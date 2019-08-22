We're well aware that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are over since the Australian actor filed divorce papers in Los Angeles earlier this week after his estranged wife was seen making out with a woman one day after they broke up. While Liam has issued a statement on the matter letting it be known that all reports on him are fake and he will not be talking to the media about his private life, Miley remained mute...until now.



The 26-year-old hit up Twitter to send out a number of tweets speaking her truth on growing up in the limelight and how she's now the happiest she's ever been. The most important tidbit of her small statements is the fact that she did not cheat on Liam and she doesn't appreciate such rumours being reported about her.

"I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide," she wrote. "It is no secret that I was into partying in my teens and early 20’s. I have not only smoked, but advocated for weed, I’ve experimented with drugs, my biggest song to date is about dancing on molly and snorting lines in the bathroom."

Miley went on to detail a time when she was 17 and lost a huge WalMart deal for ripping a bong, how she cheated on her exes, got kicked out of Hotel Transylvania for ordering a penis cake and even touched on her numerous nudes.

"But the truth is, once Liam & I reconciled,I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP," she added. "I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will."

The Last Song actress concluded with: "BUT at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking , foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar."