Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth are splitting up just months after tying the knot People Magazine reports.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus told PEOPLE. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Rumors of a split between Cyrus and Hemsworth began this weekend after Miley posted a photo of herself on Instagram in which she was not wearing her wedding ring. The photo was taken while Cyrus was vacationing with Brody Jenner’s ex girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter in Italy — a trip which took place just one week after Carter’s break up with Jenner.

The couple had been dating on & off again since about 2009 after they first met. They got engaged in 2012, but called it off, before eventually getting back together and officially getting married in December of 2018.

