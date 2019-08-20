Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's break up is no longer hot news but the updates following Miley's Italian yacht getaway with Kaitlynn Carter (since they were spotted making out) is of interest to many. While Liam has seemingly headed back home to Australia to get some downtime, Miley is still out here hanging out with Kaitlynn and packing on the PDA.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

According to Page Six, the possible new couple was spotted at Soho House West Hollywood and they were in full honeymoon mode. “They were obsessed with each other. They couldn’t keep their hands off each other,” a source told the publication. “They were kissing and making out everywhere. In the bathroom, at the bar, in the middle of the floor. They were basically having sex. There’s no question they’re together.”

The spy added: “They were making out all over the place, and didn’t care who saw."

As we posted earlier, Liam is reportedly "devasted" about Miley and her new romance moves. "He was heartbroken and blindsided by those photos,” a source alleged.

Liam and Miley started dating in 2009 and they first got engaged in 2012, called it off and then got married in December of 2018.