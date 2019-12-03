When Miley Cyrus and her husband Liam Hemsworth ended things weeks ago, the "Wrecking Ball" singer began dating Kaitlynn Carter but ended things on good terms. Shortly after, Miley was linked to Australian musician Cody Simpson who's previously dated Gigi Hadid. The duo was spotted packing on some PDA last month and by the looks of things, they're still going strong.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Miley's younger sister Noah Cyrus uploaded an image of her family's Thanksgiving dinner and the photo showed Miley and Cody sitting across from each other. "Extremely thankful for everyone at the table. 🖤🖤🖤 (a very sober thanksgiving staying hydrated 😩)," she captioned the image.

When Cody and Miley began dating, the daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus pulled in criticism for her quick relationship moves but she clapped back calling out a double standard. "Men (especially successful ones) are RARELY slut shamed. They move on from one beautiful young woman to the next MOST times without consequence," she wrote.

"They are usually referred to as "legends", "heart throbs", "G", "Ladies Man", etc…. where women are called sluts/whores! I am trying to just THRIVE/survive in a "mans" world...If we can’t beat em, join em! If our president can "grab em by the pussy…." can’t I just have a kiss and an açai bowl?!?!"