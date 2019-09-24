Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter rocked the internet when they were seen making out on an Italian yacht just days after Miley and her husband Liam Hemsworth ended things and not too long after Kaitlynn and her partner Brody Jenner called it quits. Since their public display of affection, the new couple was spotted embracing each other where ever they went and even happily attended the MTV VMA's together.



Chris Wolf/Star Max/GC Images

A few days ago sources reported that Miley and Kaitlynn had broken up and decided to just be friends. "They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated,” the source added, “but they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore.”

It looks like they're still on good terms and proud of each other as we can see by Kaitlynn's comment on Miley's Instagram photo. The "Slide Away" singer performed at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas this past weekend and after Miley shared a string of images on her Instagram, Kaitlynn commented “GET IT!!!!!” on one of Miley getting flexible on stage.

They made not be romantic anymore but it doesn't mean they can't be supportive.