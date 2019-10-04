Miley Cyrus is wrapping up her year on a whole different vibe she initially bargained for. The 26-year-old began the year as a newly married woman and broke things off with her husband Liam Hemsworth two months ago. One day after the break was made public, Miley was spotted kissing Kaitlynn Carter on an Italian yacht and the two women were inseparable for a few weeks before breaking things off.

Miley recently shared an Instagram post that was seemingly in reference to her exes and now a new video sees that the singer has moved on with Australian singer, Cody Simpson. A short clip has made its way online that shows Miley and Cody kissing, leading us to believe their friendship has been taken to a new level.

"Waking up surrounded by animals is my favorite way to start a morning. I am immediately reminded to LOVE without conditions," Miley recently shared to Instagram alongside a photo of her and her dogs. "The best part about animals is that they are careless about the details. They live by the golden rule ... Love & Be Loved. Nothing in between. No questions regarding wealth, career, talents, race, age, sex .... They love back 100X.... All they ask is to be cared for in exchange for loyalty, reliability and faithfulness. (reminds me of someone)."