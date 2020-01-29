Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announced their split in August of last year a few months after they got married. Reports started circulating that their split was due to some infidelity on Miley's part but the "Wrecking Ball" singer shared on Twitter, in a series of statements, that those reports were false." I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will,” she wrote.



Rich Polk/Getty Images

TMZ now reports that after months of legal back and forth, the exes are legally single since their divorce has been finalized. According to the publication, Laura Wasser handled Liam's side of things while Judith R. Foreman handled Miley. Since the exes had no kids and had a prenup, things were made easy with dividing assets and by no surprise, Miley got the pets. While Liam has yet to be spotted with a new boo, Miley's been flaunting her love for Cody Simpson after her short fling with Kaitlynn Carter.

"Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward," Liam said at the time.