Miley Cyrus has been baring it all for the cameras these days, and her boyfriend, Cody Simpson, is never far behind to capture it all on Instagram. The couple just recently hit the gym together on Wednesday, which Miley documented on her Instagram story by posting a video of Cody working out a little harder than her.

"We have a different idea of 'werking out,'" Miley wrote on the clip of Cody doing jump squats while she lounges around in a sports bra and tiny shorts. Following that IG story was a video of a topless Miley acting pissed off at Cody filming her while he tries to get her to listen to his new song. She continued this naked trend by posing for the camera while taking a bath, using the soapy bubbles to strategically hide the parts that would not be approved to be exposed on Instagram. Cody proceeded to share the photo on his own Instagram story, showing off his smiling girlfriend to the world. The photo was followed up by a video of the two of them expressing their confusion over a winter-themed filter on the app. The couple has been dating for several months now, following Miley's brief fling with Kaitlynn Carter and her split from ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.