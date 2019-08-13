Everyone deals with breakups differently, and Liam Hemsworth is opting to keep his mouth shut and his head down. The Australian actor began dating Miley Cyrus back in 2009, but their on-again-off-again relationship played out for the world in the tabloids. Even when they weren't together, the actor refrained from speaking at length about Cyrus, a character trait that would serve him well in light of recent events.

Hemsworth and Cyrus wed in December 2018 and just days ago Cyrus formally announced to the world that their relationship was over once again. She's been enjoying her version of a "Hot Girl Summer" which has included dancing to Aaliyah, touring Italy, and making out with Brody Jenner's ex-girlfriend on a yacht.

Still, Hemsworth hasn't said a peep, but as more stories unravel in connection with his estranged wife, the actor felt it necessary to clear the air in a polite, yet brief, Instagram post. "Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward," Hemsworth wrote. "This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love." In a world where celebrities have messy breakups and where personal matters are shared on social media, Hemsworth is deciding to class things up a bit and hold his business close to the chest.