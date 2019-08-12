Following in my colleague's footsteps, I will continue to fill you in on the latest details of the Miley Cyrus/Liam Hemsworth breakup (Don't blame us, blame yourselves). So after Cyrus was photographed yesterday, somewhere in Italy, smooching The Hills: New Beginnings star, Kaitlynn Carter, Hemsworth was spotted by Daily Mail Australia going to grab some fro-yo with his brother, Chris, in Byron Bay. When asked to comment on his split from Cyrus after less than a year of marriage - although they've been on-and-off for almost a decade - Hemsworth cryptically said, “You don’t understand what it’s like. I don’t want to talk about it, mate.”

Given this emotional response, Hemsworth seems a bit more torn up at the moment than Cyrus on her idyllic vacation. Carter, with whom Cyrus was seen cruising Lake Como, is also fresh out of a relationship. She ended things with Brody Jenner earlier this month.

Jenner and Cyrus took some mild shots at each other in the Instagram comments section yesterday. After the photo of Miley and Kaitlynn kissing in the sun went viral, Brody posted a photo with the caption: "Don't let yesterday take up too much of today". After Jenner replied to his friend's comment that photos of him and Hemsworth holding hands on the beach would be coming soon, Cyrus wrote, "Go take a nap in your truck and cool off #HotGirlSummer". The Megan Thee Stallion reference isn't surprising, as Miley has been milking the slogan for weeks. But honestly, if riding a boat on the Mediterranean with a hottie post-breakup isn't #HotGirlSummer-worthy, then I don't know what is.