Ok ok ok, before you start roasting me and HNHH for writing this article, y'all should take into account that the article we posted yesterday about the matter got quite the number of views, so obviously, you all want the tea. And being the generous reporter that I am (and seeing as people are minding their business on this fine Sunday so news is on the slow side), I will provide you with the update that you all know you want - but won't admit. Here we go. Yesterday we reported that Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth had made an official statement through their representatives, to People Magazine, just months after tying the knot, that they had split up. “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus told PEOPLE. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Rumors of a split between the two started this weekend after Miley posted a photo of herself on Instagram sans her wedding ring. The photo was taken while Miley was living it up on a vacation with Brody Jenner’s ex-girlfriend (as of a week ago) Kaitlynn Carter, in Italy. Now, pictures have surfaced that show that this little vacay was in fact, a little more than just a girl's trip, as the two have been spotted packing on the PDA and passionately making out as they enjoy the sun and the sea. For pictures of their intimate moment, check here. And check out a pic of the two below.