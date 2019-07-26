Last week, Miley Cyrus shared a video to Twitter that saw her twerking to music by Megan Thee Stallion with a "hot girl summer" tag, letting it be known publically that she was sending in her application to be recognized by the rapper that started it all. While Megan didn't respond to her video, lots of Miley's followers did with some suggesting that the "Mother's Daughter" singer can't dance.

"Literally doesn't matter!" Miley clapped back. "Dancing health benefits: improved condition of your heart and lungs. increased muscular strength, endurance and motor fitness. increased aerobic fitness. improved muscle tone and strength. stronger bones and reduced risk of osteoporosis. better coordination, agility and flexibility. YASS PLEASE."

The 26-year-old has now come back yet again with another hot girl summer post this time shared to her Instagram. As seen in the image below, Miley is posed on her living room couch in nothing but a white cropped t-shirt and a white thing. Of course, the caption reads: "Hot Girl Summer 🌞"

Miley shared another image that sees her posed at a different angle, showing off her many hot girl assets.

We can't say for sure whether Megan will respond to her latest application, but we think it's fair to say she's definitely serving the heat.