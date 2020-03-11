Eminem released Music To Be Murdered By at the beginning of this year and, over a month after its arrival, people are still reeling over it. The album had been rumoured for months and it finally came with no advance warning at all, featuring Young M.A, Don Toliver, and the late Juice WRLD. "Godzilla" is one of the most-streamed hip-hop songs of the entire year, including a record-breaking verse by Eminem and the first-ever posthumous bars from Juice WRLD. The song was officially given a music video treatment with Cole Bennett and Lyrical Lemonade mastering the art of the visual again, dropping some fire with a special cameo from Mike Tyson, who knocks out Slim Shady with a single punch. According to him, he had a grand ole' time doing so.

"Had a good time knocking out @Eminem in his new video," said Mike Tyson on Twitter, sharing a clip from the video. "Truly inspiring how you and Dre are still doing big things."

At this stage in Eminem's career, it's pretty wondrous that he's able to release music that still connects at such a tremendous level. Watch the new video for "Godzilla" below, which is one of Em's best recent visual pieces of work.