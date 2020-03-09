Eminem & Juice WRLD's "Godzilla" Video Has Arrived

Eminem and Juice WRLD's runaway hit "Godzilla" takes on a zany life of its own thanks to some ambitious Cole Bennett visuals.

So far gone from the days of a slow-burning rollout, Eminem recently dropped off the biggest surprise of his entire career with Music To Be Murdered By. An album that arrived seemingly from out the blue, many fans were immediately taken by the D.A. Doman-produced "Godzilla," featuring the late rapper and freestyler extraordinaire Juice WRLD. Thanks to an infectious and mischievous hook from Juice as well as an absolutely clinical display of technical prowess from Em, "Godzilla" became an instant fan-favorite.

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Now, with over one million album-equivalent units under its belt, the highly anticipated "Godzilla" visuals have arrived. Directed by the ever-reliable Cole Bennett, who has quickly become one of today's quintessential videographers, Em's latest clip takes it back to a simpler time. Shades of outlandish clips like "Just Lose It" and "We Made You" come on thick as Slim Shady playfully saunters through a variety of different scenarios. One moment he's zombie walking with a pair of monstrosities. The next he's playing dual roles as an incredulous couple. All things considered, this is the most fun video he's released in years.

Imaginative visuals. Binge drinking. Easter eggs. Long takes. Not one, but two surprise cameos. "Godzilla" has everything you might need before closing off with an emotional tribute to Juice WRLD. Check out the madcap journey in its entirety right now, and take a moment to reflect: where does "Godzilla" rank among Eminem's best videos?