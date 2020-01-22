We all know that Eminem, the self-proclaimed Rap God, can spit extraordinarily quickly. He's shown off his rapid-fire ability throughout his career, specializing in quick-paced bars and memorable punchlines, even earning himself a Guinness World Record for the fastest rap song ever with "Rap God." If you thought the Detroit legend was washed, you clearly were incorrect because, after last week, we're convinced that Eminem still has the energy for another run at the top. With Music To Be Murdered By, Slim Shady is fixing to sit at the top of the Billboard 200 next week but that's not the only accomplishment he will likely enjoy.

As initially posted by an Eminem fan site and picked up by DatPiff and HipHopLately, it has been reported that Eminem officially broke his own record, replacing "Rap God" with "Godzilla" and penning another fast-paced masterpiece. The sweetest part about this all is that the late Juice WRLD, who is featured on the hook, will live on forever in the Book of World Records. Spitting a total of 229 words in 30 seconds, Eminem did enough in his third verse to replace himself at the top. If you're unsure of just how fast that is, he was rapping 7.6 words per second. If that ain't impressive, I don't know what is.

Congratulations to Eminem on this achievement. Do you think he'll find a way to beat himself on the next album?