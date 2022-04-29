For some, the post-Coachella emotions are still running high – including Mike Posner, who joined his longtime friend Big Sean on stage for his second weekend set at the incredible music festival. In case you missed it, Sean Don brought out his girl Jhené Aiko as well as YG for his first time taking the stage, and followed it up seven days later with another TWENTY88 reunion, along with a visit from his fellow Detroit rapper.

On Instagram earlier this week, the "Cooler Than Me" hitmaker took a moment to thank the "Blessings" artist for showing him love with a heartfelt message written in the caption of a video montage of their sweet friendship.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

"I'm still emotional from this," Posner began. "The fact that this man took time out of a career crowning moment in front [of] 50,000+ people to share with me and honour my father... I don't know, I'm, speechless."

The 34-year-old told readers that he "wouldn't be here without Sean Anderson," although he acknowledges that what the two recording artists are doing is "bigger than [them]."





"Sean showed me that if you can believe it you will see it," Posner continued. "We both hope that inspiration bleeds out of your microphones and into your hearts. Anything you desire to be, do, or have...is possible. So what are you gonna do now!!!?????!!!???"

As HipHopDX notes, the pop singer's father recently passed away after a battle with brain cancer. During Coachella, Sean referred to the late man as "Daddy Pose" before sharing some kind words with his good pal right beside him on stage.

Elsewhere at Coachella 2022, Billie Eilish tapped Paramore's lead singer Hayley Williams to sing "Misery Business" and "Happier Than Ever" with her – check that out here, and let us know what you thought of Mike Posner and Big Sean's performance below.

[Via]