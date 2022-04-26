At just 20 years old, headlining Coachella is a pretty impressive feat for don't smile at me hitmaker Billie Eilish, although the dual-weekend festival didn't go down without incident. As ET Canada reports, during her second performance in Indio, California, she accidentally tripped on stage.

Luckily, fans weren't able to see the unexpected stumble as it was dark, but Eilish didn't hesitate to laugh at herself and share the news with the crowd. "I just ate shit!" she declared on Saturday night.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"Ouch! You guys, I just ate ass up here," she said as she was gearing up to perform "Getting Older." Audience members weren't left to worry for long, as Eilish quickly confirmed, "I'm good. It was dark! Ouch! I tripped on the f*cking fire thing."

The "bad guy" singer was able to play it off and make light of the situation, saying, "You guys, I seriously ate shit. Seriously. It was pitch black. You see that square? This f*cking thing? I went de-de-de-de-de and fell onto my face!"

While things started out on the rough side, they got better as the Los Angeles-born starlet was joined by Paramore's Hayley Williams as a surprise guest. The two girls sang a 2007 throwback hit, "Misery Business," and the redhead later returned to sing a duet of Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" together.

Elsewhere at Coachella's second weekend, Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem flexed their "Family Ties" during a surprise joint performance, also pumping out "Vent" together for enthused fans – check it out here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more celebrity news updates.

