Everyone is still talking about the Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather fight, with many boxing fans complaining about the match-up being a pretty boring one. Spectators have been criticizing the exhibition match for failing to declare a winner, but that's not the only part about the event that has drawn laughs from the public.

As part of the night's entertainment, Migos and MoneyBagg Yo performed back to back, leading Floyd Mayweather out to the ring. As Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset walked down the ramp, many fans pointed out that their microphones weren't the best, not catching what they were rapping as they performed their new song "Straightenin." On top of that, the fight's commentators continually spoke over the performers and brought up non-related topics, like Offset's wife Cardi B's performance at the McGregor vs. Mayweather bout.

Jokes started flying on social media following the Migos' performance. With their new album Culture III coming out this week, they could have used a nice little push from the event but it doesn't look like people were impressed with them.

On the other hand, MoneyBagg Yo is being praised after accompanying Floyd Mayweather to the ring and performing his hit song "Time Today."

What did you think of last night's performance? Check out what people have been saying below.