Memphis rapper MoneyBagg Yo thinks he's got a song of the year candidate, telling fans that "Wockesha" is the best track to have been released this year.

The certified speaker has officially unleashed his latest hit record: the DeBarge-sampling "Wockesha" from his new album A Gangsta's Pain. Much like Ashanti's "Foolish," MoneyBagg Yo grabbed the classic sample and flipped it into a codeine love song, serenading his double cup and explaining all of the reasons why he loves to sip. The record has been celebrated by hip-hop fans as one of the best songs on the album and according to Bagg, it might be one of the top songs of the entire year.



Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

The rapper made the bold declaration on Friday morning, tweeting, "Wockesha Song Of Da Year! [trophy emoji] [fire emoji]."

MoneyBagg Yo's confidence is commendable. While not many people are agreeing with his take in the comments, some people see where he's coming from, voicing their appreciation for the record and requesting a remix and music video. It appears as though Lil Wayne is the most requested artist for a remix, which makes sense given his love for codeine too.

Do you think "Wockesha" is the best rap song of the year so far? If not, let us know what your favorite song of 2021 is in the comments.

Read our new cover story with MoneyBagg Yo here.