On Sunday, Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather will finally fight against each other in what should prove to be one of the biggest spectacles in boxing history. Of course, everyone in the world is pulling for Mayweather to pull this one off, especially since he is going up against a guy who doesn't have any professional experience. Regardless, people have a lot of morbid curiosity going into this match, and it will be interesting to see how Paul handles himself against a legend like Floyd.

Heading into the fight, fans have been curious about the rules and how it will all play out. Well, just days before the fight, said rules have been revealed and some might be disappointed by one of the stipulations. Essentially, there won't be any judges for the fight which means if this match goes the distance, no one will be declared a winner. However, knockouts are allowed, which means if one were to take place, the winner would be obvious.

As for the length of the match, there are going to be eight rounds that are three minutes each. Of course, there is no guarantee we go the distance, and based on the skill mismatch, there is reason to believe this could be over sooner rather than later.

There is a lot of fanfare heading into this and we can't wait to see how it all plays out. Give us your predictions, in the comments below.

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images