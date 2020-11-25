Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, OnlyFans has become an increasingly popular money-making method and even celebrities have been taking advantage of it. On a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Michael B. Jordan revealed that he would be launching an OnlyFans account of his own, and that he will be "using my body for good." The account will be solely dedicated to showing off his famous moustache. Rather than pocketing the cash, Jordan plans on donating all proceeds to a barber school.

"I never had time to actually sit in one place and grow my facial hair, where I didn't have to get it groomed, or manicured, or anything like that," he said, adding that quarantine has been the perfect opportunity to finally let himself go. "So, during quarantine, I just wanted to see how much hair I could actually grow."

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

The Black Panther star revealed that his moustache has actually taken on an identity of its own. "His name is Murphy. We call him Murph for short. Got an OnlyFans coming soon - eating fruit, all types of crazy stuff. It's going to get wild."

"I'm actually going to start one [OnlyFans] but like all the proceeds I want to go towards a barber school because during the quarantine, you know, there's been so many businesses and schools that shut down," he explained. Kimmel humored Jordan, predicting that the newly crowned Sexiest Man Alive according to People, could easily make a killing on the adult subscription service.

Jordan will be joining the likes of Chris Brown, Amber Rose, Jordyn Woods, Blac Chyna, Casanova, Cardi B, and Bella Thorne, who all have OnlyFans pages as well.

[via]