The COVID-19 pandemic caused the 2020 festivities to be placed on hold, but nothing was going to stop the Met Gala from moving forward this year. Celebrities are pulling back-to-back events today (September 13) after many of them attended the MTV Video Music Awards yesterday. Music fans are still reeling from the show that showed Normani giving a lap dance of sorts to Teyana Taylor, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow bringing their music video to the stage, Doja Cat flying high during her performance, and Chlöe making her debut as a solo artist with her blazing new single "Have Mercy."

Now, those famous faces are strutting their best looks for the "Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion" at Metropolitan Museum of Art and to say that the looks have turned heads is an understatement.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

Each year, people turn themselves into walking pieces of art, and based on the year's theme depends on what type of look fans can expect to see. Lil Nas X went with several gold-centered designs and tennis champion Naomi Osaka had boyfriend Cordae by her side, while Yara Shahidi paid homage to icon Josephine Baker. Chance The Rapper posed alongside his wife, and there were notable appearances by Virgil Abloh, Keke Palmer, Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie, Grimes, and many others.

Co-chairs this year include Amanda Gorman, Billie Eilish, Timothée Chalamet, and Naomi Osaka, Check out a few highlights from the event below.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images



Jeff Kravitz / Contributor / Getty Images



Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images



Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images



Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images



Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images





Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images





Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images



Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images



Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images



Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images





Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images