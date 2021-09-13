2021 MET Gala
- GramTyler Perry Revives Madea For Funny Commentary On Kim KardashianMadea apparently has a bone to pick with the reality star mogul over her Met Gala attire.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Shares Memes About Being Criticized Over Met Gala LookShe also revealed that sister Kendall Jenner kept calling out to her on the red carpet but she couldn't see Kendall because of the mask.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsA$AP Rocky & Rihanna Arrive Fashionably Late To Met Gala & Steal The ShowIt is reported that Rihanna is hosting the party of the year following the swanky event.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAOC Wears "Tax The Rich" Gown At Met Gala & Critics Light Up Social MediaThe politician wanted to make a statement and her critics did not take kindly to the message, especially with Met's $30K tickets.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMet Gala Photo Round-Up: Saweetie, Rihanna, Megan Thee Stallion, Cordae, Kid Cudi, & MoreThe "Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion" event has taken over New York City.By Erika Marie