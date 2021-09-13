Lil Nas X brought out Jack Harlow at the MTV Video Music Awards for a performance of their new track, “Industry Baby," as well as Nas' hit single, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," Sunday night.

Throughout the performance, Nas rapped shirtless alongside dancers rocking pink jumpsuits. Harlow entered the stage wearing a black latex outfit. Switching into “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," Nas changed into a pink Speedo. The stage featured a “Montero Prison" sign.



Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

Harlow recently praised Nas for being a positive role model for the younger generation during an interview with Variety.

“I think he’s giving a voice to a lot of people and kids who could use one,” Harlow told the outlet. “I think the community he represents could use someone who’s succeeding on a mainstream level — where it can feel like, ‘Yo, you can be No. 1. You can be the greatest.’ I really recognize what he’s doing and I admire him. I admired him long before we met."

Nas' highly anticipated debut album, Montero, is set to release later this week on September 17.

Check out Nas and Harlow's VMAs performance below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Video Music Awards (@vmas)

