Normani brought Teyana Taylor on stage during a performance of her new single, “Wild Side,” at the MTV Video Music Awards, Sunday night. While on stage, Normani gave a lap dance to Taylor.

The dance featured the artists strapped to a metal contraption and appears to be a homage to Janet Jackson.



Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

Normani was only added to the VMAs lineup after a grassroots social media campaign from her fans.

“I don’t know where to start with you guys,” Normani tweeted after she was added to the show. “You’re my heart and soul and have always stuck by me through all the fucking adversities. First shall be the last and the last shall be the first. MY NATION I love youuuuu. Shit bout to be lit IM CRINE.”

"Wild Side" was released back in July, featuring Cardi B.

“I had already been in rehearsal for about three weeks preparing for the video when Cardi heard the record for the first time,” Normani said in a statement after the track was dropped. “She really showed up for me and brought this record to life by simply doing what Cardi does best. I love that woman down and I’m forever grateful.”

Other performers at the event include Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, and more. Check out the full list of winners here.

