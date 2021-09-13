The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards are airing live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, Sunday night, featuring performances from some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Lil Nas X, Normani, and a rumored Kanye West appearance.

The 40th-anniversary edition of the iconic awards show will hand out many of the biggest awards in music. Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift will all have a shot at taking home the coveted Artist of the Year award.



Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Check out the full list of winners and nominees below, which will be updated throughout the show.

Video of the Year

Cardi B f/ Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

DJ Khaled f/ Drake “Popstar”

Doja Cat f/ SZA “Kiss Me More”

Ed Sheeran “Bad Habits”

Lil Nas X “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

The Weeknd “Save Your Tears”

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Justin Bieber

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

24kGoldn f/ Iann Dior “Mood”

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak “Leave the Door Open”

BTS “Dynamite”

Cardi B f/ Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

Dua Lipa “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo “Drivers License”

Best New Artist

24kGoldn

GivÄÂon

The Kid Laroi

Olivia Rodrigo

Polo G

Saweetie

Best Collaboration

24kGoldn f/ Iann Dior “Mood”

Cardi B f/ Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

Doja Cat f/ SZA “Kiss Me More”

Drake f/ Lil Durk “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Justin Bieber f/ Daniel Caesar and GivÄÂon “Peaches”

Miley Cyrus f/ Dua Lipa “Prisoner”

Best Hip-Hop

Cardi B f/ Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

Drake f/ Lil Durk “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Lil Baby f/ Megan Thee Stallion “On Me (Remix)”

Moneybagg Yo “Said Sum”

Polo G “Rapstar”

Travis Scott f/ Young Thug and M.I.A. “Franchise”

Best Pop

Ariana Grande “Positions”

Billie Eilish “Therefore I Am”

BTS “Butter”

Harry Styles “Treat People With Kindness”

Justin Bieber f/ Daniel Caesar and Giveon “Peaches”

Olivia Rodrigo “Good 4 U”

Shawn Mendes “Wonder”

Taylor Swift “Willow”

Best R&B

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN and WizKid “Brown Skin Girl”

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak “Leave the Door Open”

Chris Brown and Young Thug “Go Crazy”

GivÄÂon “Heartbreak Anniversary”

H.E.R. f/ Chris Brown “Come Through”

SZA “Good Days”

Best Latin

Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez “Dákiti”

Billie Eilish and Rosalía “Lo Vas A Olvidar”

Black Eyed Peas and Shakira “Girl Like Me”

J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy “Un Dia (One Day)”

Karol G “Bichota”

Maluma “Hawái”

Best Rock

Evanescence “Use My Voice”

Foo Fighters “Shame Shame”

John Mayer “Last Train Home”

The Killers “My Own Soul’s Warning”

Kings Of Leon “The Bandit”

Lenny Kravitz “Raise Vibration”

Best Alternative

Bleachers “Stop Making This Hurt”

Glass Animals “Heat Waves”

Imagine Dragons “Follow You”

Machine Gun Kelly f/ Blackbear “My Ex’s Best Friend”

Twenty One Pilots “Shy Away”

Willow f/ Travis Barker “Transparent Soul”

Best K-Pop

(G)I-dle “DUMDi DUMDi”

Blackpink and Selena Gomez “Ice Cream”

BTS “Butter”

Monsta X “Gambler”

Seventeen “Ready to Love”

Twice “Alcohol-Free”

Best Direction

Billie Eilish “Your Power” (Directed by Billie Eilish)

DJ Khaled f/ Drake “Popstar” (Directed by Director X)

Lil Nas X “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” (Directed by Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino)

Taylor Swift “Willow” (Directed by Taylor Swift)

Travis Scott f/ Young Thug and M.I.A “Franchise” (Directed by Travis Scott)

Tyler, The Creator “Lumberjack” (Directed by Wolf Haley)

Best Cinematography

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN and WizKid “Brown Skin Girl” (Cinematography by Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, Muhammad Atta Ahmed, Santiago Gonzalez, and Ryan Helfant)

Billie Eilish “Therefore I Am” (Cinematography by Rob Witt)

Foo Fighters “Shame Shame” (Cinematography by Santiago Gonzalez)

Justin Bieber f/ Chance the Rapper “Holy” (Cinematography by Elias Talbot)

Lady Gaga “911” (Cinematography by Jeff Cronenweth)

Lorde “Solar Power” (Cinematography by Andrew Stroud)

Best Art Direction

Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, and Major Lazer – “Already” (Art direction by Susan Linns and Gerard Santos)

Ed Sheeran “Bad Habits” (Art direction by Alison Dominitz)

Lady Gaga “911” (Art direction by Tom Foden and Peter Andrus)

Lil Nas X “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” (Art direction by John Richoux)

Saweetie f/ Doja Cat “Best Friend” (Art direction by Art Haynes)

Taylor Swift “Willow” (Art direction by Ethan Tobman and Regina Fernandez)

Best Visual Effects

Bella Poarch “Build a Bitch” (Visual effects by Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, and Yekaterina Vetrova)

Coldplay “Higher Power” (Visual effects by Mathematic)

Doja Cat and The Weeknd “You Right” (Visual effects by La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, and David Rouxel)

Glass Animals “Tangerine” (Visual effects by Ronan Fourreau)

Lil Nas X “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” (Visual effects by Mathematic)

Pink “All I Know So Far” (Visual effects by Dave Meyers and Freenjoy Inc)

Best Choreography

Ariana Grande “34+35” (Choreography by Brian Nicholson and Scott Nicholson)

BTS “Butter” (Choreography by Son Sung Deuk with BHM Performance directing team)

Ed Sheeran “Bad Habits” (Choreography by Natricia Bernard)

Foo Fighters “Shame Shame” (Choreography by Nina McNeely)

Harry Styles “Treat People With Kindness” (Choreography by Paul Roberts)

Marshmello and Halsey “Be Kind” (Choreography by Dani Vitale)

Best Editing

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak “Leave the Door Open” (Editing by Troy Charbonnet)

BTS “Butter” (Editing by Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens)

Drake “What’s Next” (Editing by Noah Kendal)

Harry Styles “Treat People With Kindness” (Editing by Claudia Wass)

Justin Bieber f/ Daniel Caesar and GivÄÂon “Peaches” (Editing by Mark Mayr and Vinnie Hobbs)

Miley Cyrus f/ Dua Lipa “Prisoner” (Editing by William Town at Modern Post)

Video For Good

Billie Eilish “Your Power”

Demi Lovato “Dancing With the Devil”

H.E.R. “Fight for You”

Kane Brown “Worldwide Beautiful”

Lil Nas X “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Pharrell Williams f/ Jay-Z “Entrepreneur”

Push Performance of the Year

Wallows “Are You Bored Yet?”

Ashnikko “Daisy”

SAINt JHN “Gorgeous”

24kGoldn “Coco”

JC Stewart “Break My Heart”

Latto “Sex Lies”

Madison Beer “Selfish”

The Kid Laroi “Without You”

Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”

Girl in Red “Serotonin”

Fousheé “My Slime”

Jxdn “Think About Me”