We're just under a month away from watching the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards and the network has finally revealed their star-studded line-up of performances. Last week, MTV revealed their full list of VMA nominees, and several of those artists with be gracing the stage for the September ceremony.

The performers include some of Pop's most beloved artists, but there are a couple that are sure to start tongues wagging, especially considering their recent controversial displays onstage.

Lorde, Camila Cabello, Machine Gun Kelly, Olivia Rodrigo, and Lil Nas X will reportedly show off their skill on the MTV VMA stage, and fans are already speculating as to what the "Old Town Road" artist will come up with. People are still discussing his BET Awards performance where he kissed another man, and with his latest Jack Harlow-assisted "Industry Baby" making waves, the Video of the Year nominee may grace the stage with a surprise visit from the Kentucky rapper.

Kelly will reportedly be performing his latest single "Papercut,s" marking the appearance his first for the VMAs. Justin Bieber leads nominations with seven nods while Megan Thee Stallion received six. Both Rodrigo and Lil Nas X trail them with five each. The MTV VMAs are slated to air on September 12 and make sure to check out the full list of nominees here: 2021 MTV VMAs Nominees Announced: See Full List.

