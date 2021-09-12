Kanye West will reportedly be making a surprise appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards, Sunday night, according to Page Six.

The “Donda” rapper's rumored performance comes after his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, was seen arriving in New York City, Saturday, in a full leather dominatrix outfit, including a zipped-up black mask. The VMAs are being held at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.



Christopher Polk / Getty Images

A source at MTV explained to Page Six: “With the Kardashians in town for New York Fashion Week and the Met Gala, we hear they [Kim and Kourtney] may be making an appearance as well, especially since Kourtney’s beau, Travis Barker, is performing with good friend Machine Gun Kelly.”

West has a storied history with the VMAs. Back in 2009, he infamously interrupted Taylor Swift's acceptance speech for Best Video by a Female Artist, claiming that Beyoncé deserved the honor for "Single Ladies."

“I’ma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time," he said at the time while storming the stage. "One of the best videos of all time!”

Donda was released on August 29 and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart; however, it has since been overtaken by Drake's Certified Lover Boy.

