mtv vmas 2021
- GramGunna Lusts After Chlöe's Mic-Licking Moment At "MTV VMAs"The rapper couldn't pass up the opportunity to comment on Chlöe's impromptu moment during her performance of "Have Mercy."By Erika Marie
- GramSZA Interrupts Ashanti's Interview To Sing Her Praises In Heartwarming VideoJa Rule and Ashanti were in the middle of chatting with a reporter when SZA walked by and couldn't help but fawn over the R&B icon.By Erika Marie
- MusicBIA Claps Back At Critics Downing Her VMAs Look: "Y'all Look The Same"She also let it be known that she doesn't need to be half-naked in order to feel sexy.By Erika Marie
- MMAConor McGregor Deads Beef With MGK, Tells Him To Come To Next FightAfter a bizarre altercation on the VMA red carpet, The Notorious One has invited MGK to his next UFC match. By Taylor McCloud
- GramNick Cannon Denies Reports He Attended VMAs, Introduces Rapper "Murda Count Harlem"Fans want to know if Cannon has an alter ego after he jokes about VMAs red carpet display.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureNormani & Teyana Taylor's VMAs Display Slammed By Barstool Sports FounderDave Portnoy says it is a double standard that his platform gets called out for being "sexist" while the singers were "scissoring" on television.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTs Madison Calls Out Boosie Following Normani & Teyana's VMAs PerformanceShe asked, "Where is LIL BUS/boosted???" and after receiving backlash, Madison shared several screenshots of the comments she received.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLil Nas X’s Sparkly Purple Suit Dress Dismissed & Disliked By MTV VMA InterviewerLil Nas X forces critics into debate over his sparkly Versace suit-dress worn at the 2021 MTV VMAs.By Isiah Cowan
- Pop CultureMTV VMAs: Ashanti In Plunging Black Cut-Out Dress, Latto Shines & More Red Carpet PicsFrom Tinashe's sexy all-leather look, to Normani's chunky white cut-out 'fit and Nick Cannon's fake-proposal to Ashanti, we are taking you down the MTV VMAs red carpet and beyond.By Nancy Jiang
- MusicSZA's Dad Calls Out Doja Cat For Not Letting Her Speak During Award AcceptanceSZA's dad comments on Doja Cat not handing his daughter the mic as they accepted an award at the MTV VMAs, calling it "unprofessional pettiness."By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureNick Cannon Looked Like He Was Ready To Risk It All For Ashanti At VMAsPeople can't get enough of Nick Cannon's look at the MTV VMAs with Ashanti.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsMachine Gun Kelly & Conor McGregor Comment On VMAs AltercationConor McGregor seemingly threw a drink at Machine Gun Kelly on the MTV VMAs red carpet.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsLil Nas X Shuts Down Jack Harlow On VMAs Red Carpet: "Do Not Say Anything Sus!"Jack Harlow looked like he was about to flirt with Lil Nas X or roast his dress.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMGK Smashes Guitar During Performance Of “Papercuts” With Travis Barker At VMAsMachine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker performed together at the VMAs.By Cole Blake
- TVMTV VMAs 2021 Winners: A Complete ListThis year’s show, hosted by Doja Cat, also saw performances from Jack Harlow, Shawn Mendes, Normani, and more.By Hayley Hynes
- TVStream The 2021 MTV VMAs Online For Free Using Hulu, Paramount+, & MoreThe evening will be hosted by Doja Cat, and will also see performances from Jack Harlow and Normani.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNicki Minaj Pulls Out Of MTV VMA Performance: "I'll Explain Why Another Day"This announcement comes amid the news that her husband Kenneth Petty pleaded guilty to failing to register as a sex offender.By Erika Marie
- MusicChloe Bailey Will Make Solo Debut On MTV VMA's Stage With "Have Mercy"The singer has teased her upcoming single and will take to the stage to deliver a live performance sans her sister, Halle Bailey.By Erika Marie
- Music2021 MTV VMAs Nominees Announced: See Full ListThe MTV VMAs return on Sunday, September 12, and Justin Bieber leads the pack with seven nominations.By Joshua Robinson
- TVMTV Video Music Awards Will Be Held Live At Barclay's Center This YearThe 2021 edition of the annual awards show will see the return of MTV's live format.By Kevin Quinitchett