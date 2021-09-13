MTV’s VMAs returned for its 38th annual show, live this year, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, hosted by Doja Cat with performances from Lil Nas X, Normani, Chlöe, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, and many others.

After last year’s broadcast with no in-person ceremony, the VMAs red carpet was back in full swing, and seemingly better than ever. Lil Nas X turned heads in a glamorous, purple Versace pantsuit with a flowy side train that was reminiscent of an elegant prom dress. Saweetie looked like a million bucks in a metallic silver dress with matching stilettos. Megan Fox stunned in a sheer dress embellished with accents, with MGK in a bold red suit by her side.

Chloe Bailey

Chloe wore a futuristic, foil dress from Marni's Fall 2021 collection.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Halle Bailey

Halle opted for a revealing, white cut-out from Mônot's Fall 2021 collection.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lil Nas X turned heads in a sequined, purple, custom Atelier Versace pantsuit.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Jack Harlow looked stylish in an emerald green Bottega Veneta suit.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox donned a raunchy, see-through dress with MGK in a flashy red suit by her side.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS

Normani

Normani bared her midriff in a white Patrycja Pagas set, Djula jewelry, and Valentino Beauty Pure chrome nails.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

J Lo showed off her figure in a laced-up skirt ensemble by designer David Koma.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Saweetie

Saweetie looked icy in a metallic Valentino Resort 2022 dress with matching stilettos.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Latto

Latto showed off her hourglass figure in a sequin-covered pink gown with strappy details and a long, blonde braid.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The Kid LAROI

The Kid LAROI, with date Katarina Deme, chose to go shirtless, with a huge silver cross necklace on his chest instead.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney and Travis matched it up and showed plenty of PDA on the red carpet.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Nick Cannon and Ashanti

Nick Cannon, dressed in a silver sequin crop top and white pants, jokingly proposed to Ashanti, who wore a black Michael Costello dress with straps on the bust and a side split.

Noam Galai/Getty Images

The rapper looked charming yet casual in a navy blue leisure suit.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Moneybagg Yo

Moneybagg Yo suited all black, down to the socks and sneakers.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Camila Cabello

The "Don't Go Yet" singer stepped out in a a pink-and-red strapless, bustier Alexis Mabille gown with an oversized bow at the waist.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Simone Biles

The Olympian looked classy in a pale pink dress with a high-thigh slit.

Noam Galai/Getty Images

G-Eazy

The rapper stood out in a bright green Bottega Veneta jacket over a lighter green mock neck t-shirt on top, and earrings in both ears.

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz

Alicia Keys sported a stunning smile and high pony-braid next to husband Swizz Beatz.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Travis pulled up solo wearing an all-black suit and diamond accessories.

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Fat Joe balled out in flashy chains and matched with Polo G in another dark blue tracksuit.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Flo Milli

Flo Milli gave attitude and served looks in a patterned silver ensemble and red heels.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Tinashe

Tinashe struck a pose in orange, low-waisted leather pants and a black leather top.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Doja looked ethereal in Planet Her-esque eye makeup, red platform stilettos, and a purple bustier.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Ciara

Ciara showed off a little cleavage in a lacy black number.

Noam Galai/Getty Images

