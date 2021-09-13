From Tinashe's sexy all-leather look, to Normani's chunky white cut-out 'fit and Nick Cannon's fake-proposal to Ashanti, we are taking you down the MTV VMAs red carpet and beyond.
MTV’s VMAs returned for its 38th annual show, live this year, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, hosted by Doja Cat with performances from Lil Nas X, Normani, Chlöe, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, and many others.
After last year’s broadcast with no in-person ceremony, the VMAs red carpet was back in full swing, and seemingly better than ever. Lil Nas X turned heads in a glamorous, purple Versace pantsuit with a flowy side train that was reminiscent of an elegant prom dress. Saweetie looked like a million bucks in a metallic silver dress with matching stilettos. Megan Fox stunned in a sheer dress embellished with accents, with MGK in a bold red suit by her side.
Check out all the best looks of the night below, and let us know who had the best style.
Chloe Bailey
Chloe wore a futuristic, foil dress from Marni's Fall 2021 collection.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Halle Bailey
Halle opted for a revealing, white cut-out from Mônot's Fall 2021 collection.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X turned heads in a sequined, purple, custom Atelier Versace pantsuit.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Jack Harlow
Jack Harlow looked stylish in an emerald green Bottega Veneta suit.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox donned a raunchy, see-through dress with MGK in a flashy red suit by her side.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS
Normani
Normani bared her midriff in a white Patrycja Pagas set, Djula jewelry, and Valentino Beauty Pure chrome nails.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
J Lo showed off her figure in a laced-up skirt ensemble by designer David Koma.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Saweetie
Saweetie looked icy in a metallic Valentino Resort 2022 dress with matching stilettos.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Latto
Latto showed off her hourglass figure in a sequin-covered pink gown with strappy details and a long, blonde braid.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI, with date Katarina Deme, chose to go shirtless, with a huge silver cross necklace on his chest instead.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Kourtney and Travis matched it up and showed plenty of PDA on the red carpet.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Nick Cannon and Ashanti
Nick Cannon, dressed in a silver sequin crop top and white pants, jokingly proposed to Ashanti, who wore a black Michael Costello dress with straps on the bust and a side split.
Noam Galai/Getty Images
Polo G
The rapper looked charming yet casual in a navy blue leisure suit.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Moneybagg Yo
Moneybagg Yo suited all black, down to the socks and sneakers.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Camila Cabello
The "Don't Go Yet" singer stepped out in a a pink-and-red strapless, bustier Alexis Mabille gown with an oversized bow at the waist.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Simone Biles
The Olympian looked classy in a pale pink dress with a high-thigh slit.
Noam Galai/Getty Images
G-Eazy
The rapper stood out in a bright green Bottega Veneta jacket over a lighter green mock neck t-shirt on top, and earrings in both ears.
Noam Galai/Getty Images
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz
Alicia Keys sported a stunning smile and high pony-braid next to husband Swizz Beatz.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Travis Scott
Travis pulled up solo wearing an all-black suit and diamond accessories.
Noam Galai/Getty Images
Fat Joe
Fat Joe balled out in flashy chains and matched with Polo G in another dark blue tracksuit.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Flo Milli
Flo Milli gave attitude and served looks in a patterned silver ensemble and red heels.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Tinashe
Tinashe struck a pose in orange, low-waisted leather pants and a black leather top.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Doja Cat
Doja looked ethereal in Planet Her-esque eye makeup, red platform stilettos, and a purple bustier.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Ciara
Ciara showed off a little cleavage in a lacy black number.
Noam Galai/Getty Images
