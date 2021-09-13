UPDATE:Nicki Minaj confirms via Twitter that she will not be in attendance at tonight's Met Gala because of their vaccination requirement. Tweeting "if I get vaccinated it won't be for the Met. It'll be once I feel I've done enough research. I'm working on that now," Nicki has clarified any and all confusion about whether or not she will be at the Met Gala.

Original story below.

Just days after throwing shade at BET for leaving her reunion track with YMCMB teammates Lil Wayne and Drake "Seeing Green" off their nomination list and subsequently dropping out of her performance at the MTV VMAs, Nicki Minaj let the internet know she'd be skipping out on the Met Gala. To all the Barbz who were excited to see Nicki Minaj step out at tonight in New York: bad news -- she won't be there.

The Met Gala, which was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, is the premiere celebrity event of the year for A-listers to mingle and show off their most elegant and extravagant looks. This year's Met Gala, pushed from the first Monday in May to tonight, the second Monday in September, coincides with the tail-end of New York Fashion Week and comes on the heels of last night's VMAs, also held in New York.

Because of scheduling with NYFW and Nicki's long time spent out of the limelight after getting married and having a child, it was the perfect storm for the New York City native to come back onto the scene with a bang. But despite tonight's theme, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," and years' worth of Nicki Minaj Met Gala fits to think about and imagine her 2021 look, the rapper will not be there.

In a tweet that has unfortunately been erased from Minaj's official Twitter account, Nicki said she "Won't b there," speaking about the Met Gala and reiterated that sentiment in a Tik Tok comment saying she's "Not going tho," with a classic smirking emoji.

Minaj did not give any reasoning as to why she won't be at The Met for tonight's gala but one thing is for sure: the Barbz are disappointed.