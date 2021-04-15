We haven't even laid him to rest yet and there are already conversations about who would portray DMX in a biopic. The world was dealt a devastating blow when DMX succumbed to a heart attack, and since that time, there has been an outpouring of love in honor of the late star. DMX was a beloved figure who balanced faith and his internal battles, but his vulnerability made him an artist, and a man, unlike any other.

Don't be surprised to hear talks of DMX biopics in the days to come because the captivating story of Earl Simmons's life reads much like a storyline plucked out of a movie. Mehcad Brooks toyed with the idea of portraying X while visiting The Clay Cane Show on SiriusXM. The Mortal Kombat star was asked if he would tackle such a role and it's something that Brooks welcomed with open arms.



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

"So everybody talks about like, DMX is not the greatest rapper alive. I understand that. Everybody talks about Tupac, everybody talks about Biggie, everybody talks about Jay-Z, Andre 3000, Eminem, Kendrick. Got it. But DMX spoke to me in a way that no other rapper did," Brooks said. "DMX was our heavy metal. He was our heavy metal."

"And I liked Metallica, I liked Mötley Crüe, I liked that kind of stuff. I grew up with a varied taste in music," he added. "So, when I heard DMX, I was like, this is our rockstar. This is our heavy metal rockstar. So I grew up just like this [shows fingers crossed] with DMX in my ears the whole time."

After being told that he would fit well in a DMX biopic, Brooks said, "Listen, I would be blessed. I would honor his memory in such a way, and I would be honored and humbled. From your lips to God's ears. We'll see.” Watch Mehcad Brooks's interview in its entirety below.

