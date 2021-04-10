DMX's death is one that will continue to affect the hip-hop community for years to come. The passing of someone with a legacy as impactful as that of the New York native is not one that can be taken lightly, something that has been proven by the abundance of support, condolences, and love that has been given to the late rapper and his family. The Mayor of his hometown in Yonkers has promised to develop a lasting tribute to the great lyricists and the upcoming Universal Hip Hop museum plans to do the same.

In the meantime, though, fans have assembled a makeshift memorial outside of the White Plains Hospital he passed away in to honor the icon hours after his death. Constructed on Friday (April 9), fans have already placed flowers, lit candles, stuffed animals, as well as balloons that spell out his three-letter stage name.



Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

X, née Earl Simmons, passed away in the hospital earlier in the day after he was admitted following an overdose that led to a heart attack last Friday (April 2). He then fell into a coma and updates from people close to him throughout the week had not been sanguine.

The scene from outside the hospital Friday evening was shared on social media by numerous New York-based media outlet journalists like NY1's Amy Yensi, NBC New York's Phil Lipof, and more.

Additionally, the Ruff Ryder's held a balloon release for the late icon as well, which was captured on TikTok. Rest in Power DMX.

