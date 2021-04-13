In the days following the passing of DMX, née Earl Simmons, it has been made clear how enormous of a loss it was for the hip hop community. Listeners and members of the rap game alike have been showering the late icon with praise and tributes. The Mayor of his hometown in Yonkers has confirmed a lasting monument will be erected in honor of X, and he is also set to be recognized at the Universal Hip Hop Museum.

Snoop Dogg is the latest to reminisce on his experiences with his good friend DMX. While on Monday night's episode of the "Tonight Show," the Long Beach native reflected on how the pair met at a concert back in 1994 and remained good friends until his passing. When asked about his and X's Verzuz battle that went down last July, Snoop explained it "meant the world" to him.



He added it gave folks, “a chance to see two dogs that naturally loved each other, celebrate each other in the name of hip hop." He continued, “We had God in the building with us that night. That makes me feel good about DMX’s transition to know that he’s off to a better place and he’s finally got his angel wings.”

He also shared how their first link up in the 90s later went on to inspire DMX's 1997 track "Get at Me Dog" after Snoop said the phrase to him. “That night inspired him to create that song,” he told Fallon.

He went on to optimistically insist, “Legends never die, their soul will continue to bless the world and he was a great spirit who always looked out for everybody. He always prayed for everybody.” Check out the full interview with Snoop below.

Timbaland also recently reflected on the rap legend's passing. "This one hit differently. This one hit different. It made me think about like Aaliyah, it just hit different bro. I can't even explain. I know you can hear it in my voice, it just hit different," admitted Timbaland.

Our prayers continue to go out to DMX's family.

