Today has been a very difficult day for many throughout the hip-hop community as rap legend DMX has passed away at the age of 50. Last Friday, it was reported that DMX suffered an overdose which triggered a heart attack. While the paramedics were able to revive him, he ended up sustaining brain damage, and this morning, he suffered organ failure. Not long after this report surfaced, DMX's family put out a statement saying that he had passed on.

Since that time, many throughout the hip-hop world have sent their condolences to the star who was able to touch a whole generation of rap fans. His music will forever be iconic and there is no doubt that his fans will be blasting some of his greatest works today.

Streeter Lecka/BIG3/Getty Images

Now, the sports world is also offering their prayers for X, who was heavily influential on a lot of the world's best athletes. When the news broke, LeBron James shared his condolences, saying "X 4L!! Rest In Paradise LEGEND!!" Stephen Jackson also shared an image of one of his tattoos, saying how DMX inspired him to get it. "[DMX] inspired me to get this tat 17 yrs ago. Words that stuck with me. Rest Easy Big Dog. Gone but never forgotten. Prayers and condolences to DMX and his family," he said.

Trae Young, Adrian Peterson, Torrey Smith, and Miles Bridges were among various other athletes who paid homage to X. It's clear he inspired millions of people, and he will never be forgotten.

Rest In Peace X.