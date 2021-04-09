It is unclear what has motivated people to continue to make false reports about DMX recovery, but another scare has shaken Hip Hop on Thursday (April 8). Comedian Luenell took the world by storm when she wrote "RIP DMX" on her Instagram Story, complete with a dove emoji that suggested the Rap legend had passed away. DMX has remained on life support since he was admitted into a White Plains, New York hospital after suffering a heart attack reportedly brought on by a drug overdose. It has also been reported that his brain was deprived of oxygen for 30 minutes.

On Tuesday (April 6), Claudia Jordan sent out a tweet that read "RIP DMX" which caused fans worldwide to begin grieving the loss of the rapper, however, it was quickly shared that he was still alive. Another follow-up has been made this evening by DMX's manager, Steve Rifkind, who has come forward with a video update. In it, he pleads with the public to stop making false reports about DMX's health.



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

"Please stop with posting with the rumors. DMX is still alive," said Rifkind. "Yes, he is on life support but please. It's not helping anybody by seeing these false rumors. Let the family relax for a night. You'll be hearing a statement from the family sometime tomorrow. I've been with DMX for the past three years so the only thing I ask is stop with the rumors, he is still alive, and he is on life support. Thank you."

Luenell returned with an apology and stated that she believes when someone's organs fail they are "gone." We will give an update with the family's statement when they are ready to address the public. Watch Rifkind's video below.



