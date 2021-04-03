All of hip hop is currently thinking about and praying for DMX, who is described as being in a “vegetative state” following a drug overdose on Friday. The incident occurred around 11pm when DMX was rushed to the hospital following a heart attack which was caused by the overdose. As of right now, the hip hop legend has very little brain activity and doctors worry he may not make it. An outpouring of love has been sent DMX’s way, and many are praying for a speedy recovery for him, including fellow rap legend Snoop Dogg.

On Saturday afternoon, Snoop posted a photo of him and DMX hugging alongside the caption, “prayers for my dogg. @dmx.” Snoop Dogg and DMX have been friends for quite some time, but they seemingly became even closer following their Verzuz battle in late July.

Fans tuned in to see which of the rap legends would win the face-off, but many of them were more consumed by the incredible energy that surrounded the two rappers than who won. DMX confirmed last month that Snoop would be featured on his upcoming album, so it’s clear that the two collaborators were planning on creating some new projects together.

All of us are hoping that DMX pulls through, but we will keep you updated with any new information in this developing story.