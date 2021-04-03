DMX is a legend in the world of hip-hop. With countless classic albums and numerous iconic songs, DMX is a man that many fans hold near and dear to their heart, and rightfully so. Unfortunately, sad news came out of DMX's camp today as it was revealed that he suffered an overdose last night while in New York. After being rushed to the hospital, doctors told TMZ that the rapper is currently in a vegetative state and has very little brain activity right now. It's news that has left many saddened and this morning, fans were fearing the absolute worst.

As soon as the news broke, numerous big names throughout the hip-hop and entertainment world took to Twitter where they offered their prayers and support for the legend. Rick Ross posted his prayers prior to the TMZ report, which is what led to a lot of social media confusion, at first. Regardless, Rick Ross had some kind words for DMX and many took notice.

Artists like Missy Elliott, Killer Mike, MC Hammer, Joe Budden, and many others all had similar messages for DMX, who helped to influence all of them. The artist has had his struggles with addiction over the years and many acknowledged just how dark of a disease addiction can be. DMX's story is one that many people can relate to, which is what makes all of this support that much more authentic.

You can see what many had to say about the news, below.

Toby Canham/Getty Images