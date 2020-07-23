It opened with prayer and ended with freestyles, so you already know everything in between was nothing just musical magic. Two of rap's favorite dogs, Snoop and DMX, shared the Verzuz stage for yet another installment of the celebrated series. It's mindblowing to think how much Verzuz has developed over the last few months, but we're happy to see that it's something that has continued to grow, especially during these times where artists aren't able to tour and fans can't watch their favorites take to stages worldwide.

As expected, hundreds of thousands of people were tuned in at any given time to watch Snoop Dogg and DMX go song for song and Verzuz shared that over two million people streamed the mini-concert. While fans can debate who won or took the crown, it's undeniable that viewers were more concerned with dancing along with Snoop or feeding off of DMX's barking energy than keeping score of who did better than whom.

Of course, fans watched as Snoop and DMX performed snippets from some of our favorite songs. Collectively, the culture won tonight, so check out a few reactions, along with the full Verzuz, below.