It's been a Hot Girl summer indeed, thanks to the boat's captain, Megan Thee Stallion. What started off as a slogan for Megan's summer campaign became a global phenomenon due to meme culture. There's no discriminating, either, anyone can join the party. The coolest part about Megan's campaign is that everyone's been living their best life and dubbing it a #HotGirlSummer. She even linked up with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign for the official summer anthem. Now, it appears as though Blackbear has taken the term and flipped it into something of his own... well, kinda.

Blackbear recently announced his upcoming single "#hotgirlbummer" which has ruffled a few feathers. While his fanbase was ecstatic at the news of new music, the Hotties weren't as pleased. Many of them began coming at Blackbear's neck over using the term, especially since it's only been two weeks since Megan released the single.

The replies under his tweet announcing the single have been quite savage, to say the least. In fact, the Hotties seemed to have taken a page from the Barbz and reminded everyone to stream "Hot Girl Summer." He replied in a since-deleted tweet that read, "this song is not a parody & has nothing to do with the other song.. it has to do w the caption trend #hotgirlsummer."

Unfortunately, Blackbear's actions highlight a bigger issue than simply a lack of originality. Several people were quick to point out that the title of Blackbear's new single serves as yet another example of Black culture being gentrified and marketed towards a predominantly white, mainstream audience.

Check out some of the reactions below.