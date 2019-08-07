With a new single coming out in just a couple of days, Megan Thee Stallion is on top of the world. It's hard to think of an artist that's buzzing harder than her right now. Her Fever mixtape was insanely successful, netting her some serious cash flow and opening fans' eyes to what the Houston Hottie can become. Now that Meg has morphed into one of the most popular female rappers in the entire world, she's running more press than she did a few months ago. The Texas native was recently a guest on E! Daily Pop this morning and she spoke about her global trend, Hot Girl Summer, which took over the country this year.

At first, the origins of the phrase were unclear. Some people, like Ayesha Curry, gave the City Girls all the credit. However, Megan Thee Stallion is the rightful owner of the term and she's even trying to trademark it for future use. It's the title of her new song with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign and it's also being used by women across the nation who are living their best lives this summer. But when did Tina Snow find out the phrase had gone viral? She explained during her latest television appearance.

When asked about how she realized just how big the term had gotten, Meg said that she owes it all to her peers. "When I started seeing other celebs doing it, I was like, 'Y'all know what Hot Girl Summer is?'" said the rapper. "That's crazy. Freaking Miley Cyrus is having a Hot Girl Summer. I was like, 'Okay Hannah Montana, go in!'"

Megan goes on to admit that she was most surprised when Jada Pinkett-Smith referenced Hot Girl Summer, crowning her the OG Hot Girl. What do you think of the trend?