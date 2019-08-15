Come Hot Girls, come City Boyz, whatever our differences may be, we must put them aside to take on a new foe. On August 9th, Twitter influencer, @lasagnabby posted a photo of Caitlin Covington and Emily Gemma. At that moment, @lasagnabby decided that, with summer ending, Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer” would be over and Christian Girls would be the first to call dibs on the upcoming Fall season.

In a post captioned, “Hot Girl Summer is coming to an end, get ready for Christian Girl Autumn 🍂😍,” @asagnabby included a picture of Covington and Gemma. Users have reacted as expected, roasting the duo’s Pumpkin Spice Latte-loving, Brandy Melville-wearing aura. One commenter replied, “This picture left pumpkin spice residue on the inside of my screen.”

The girls have handled the meme treatment well. On Monday, Covington tweeted, “If all of Twitter is gonna make fun of my fall photos, at least pick some good ones! 🤣 Super proud of these. For the record, I do like pumpkin spice lattes. Cheers! ☕” along with pictures from the fall. The girls also spoke to Buzzfeed, “I’m white and Christian but none of the tweets were accurate,” remarked Gemma. “I laughed at all of it but...none of it’s true. We don’t ever want to speak to the manager!”