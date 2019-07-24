Without a shadow of a doubt, Megan Thee Stallion is one of the leading forces in hip-hop right now. She can be slot in right next to Nicki Minaj and Cardi B as the most buzzworthy female emcees and she's only continuing to level up. Fever has been a fan-favourite project this year and with the upcoming Hype Williams-directed movie promoting the body of work, the Houston Hottie might just be ready to take another step forward. She made a lot of money from her hit single "Big Ole Freak" and her new project opened so many eyes across the world. These days, Megan can comfortably have her cake and eat it too. She commissioned one of the hottest jewellers out right now to design a new pendant for her, picking up a hefty tab for some new bling courtesy of Iceman Nick.

The Houston native showed off her very shiny new piece online, watching the diamonds glisten as they spell out "Stalli." Carl Crawford, the CEO of 1501 Record Label, gifted her the chain with the entire set of jewelry costing a cool $300K. The baguette diamonds were placed on a 30-carat white and rose gold Cuban Gucci link chain, which adds on to the already extravagant 30 carats on the pendant itself. In addition to the neckpiece, Hot Girl Meg copped a new AP to match.

Based in Houston, Iceman Nick was the logical choice for Megan Thee Stallion. She's got to show that hometown love when she can and considering Nick has worked with some of the biggest artists in the game, including Nipsey Hussle, Roddy Ricch and others, it just made sense. What do you think of Meg's new piece?