There is no other rapper that has ascended as quickly as Megan Thee Stallion this year. Perhaps Lil Nas X has her beat in terms of charting success but when it comes to influence and longevity, Hot Girl Meg is here to stay. Her new project Fever was insanely popular and it's still picking up streams. With the summer in full effect, Meg wants all of her hot girls to celebrate the warmer months and there may be no better way to do so than to launch a brand new movie for them to get down to. Right on cue, here come Megan Thee Stallion and famed music video director Hype Williams.



Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Many artists grow up wishing to one day work with Hype Williams on a music video. The director, who has worked with Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Tupac, Jay-Z, Missy Elliott, and more, is now adding the Houston Hottie to his list of collaborators because overnight, Megan Thee Stallion announced that she would be teaming up with Williams on a new movie.

Debuting the trailer for Fever: Thee Movie, Meg is bringing her project to the big screen with Quentin Tarantino-like imagery. There are some cameos that are clear in the preview, including DaBaby and Juicy J, but the star of the show is Megan herself. The aesthetic is on point with videos of the rapper in her robe, getting ready for battle. Of course, Hype Williams has given the film an X Rating, meaning that nobody under the age of seventeen is allowed to consume the visual end piece.

Will you be tuning in for Hype Williams' return?

[via]