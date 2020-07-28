Megan Thee Stallion is currently recovering following a shooting incident earlier this month, which forced her to undergo an operation to remove bullet fragments in both of her feet. She's already back at work though, putting on for the brands she represents, slipping into a lingerie set and putting out the good word for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty line.

"Love y’all @savagexfenty @badgalriri," wrote Megan Thee Stallion on Instagram. In the picture, she wears a white lace bodysuit, cut-out on the sides, with her chain complementing the 'fit.



The real story here is the message that Rihanna and her team at Fenty sent over, supporting Megan as she gets well following the traumatic experience.

"Wishing you a full and speedy recovery, Meg," wrote Rihanna, sending a gorgeous arrangement of flowers to the rapper. "Just know we've got a whole crew over here sending good vibes your way!"

Megan has gone public with her desire to work with Rih on her upcoming album. While that much has not been confirmed, we can't help but imagine that the seeds have already been planted in that department.

It's interesting that Megan went live with these pictures now, especially considering Savage X Fenty's statement on Draya Michele, who made a joke about Stalli's shooting on a podcast. Draya seemingly hinted that she was taken off the roster of brand ambassadors for Savage X Fenty, suggesting that she was losing income because of her recent actions.